The San Diego Toreros and the Pacific Tigers are set to square off Tuesday in a West Coast matchup at 3 p.m. ET at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The Toreros are 3-8 overall and 0-3 at home, while Pacific is 7-7 overall and 2-5 on the road. The Tigers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games as road favorites. The Toreros are 22-4 against the spread in their last 26 Tuesday games. The road team is 5-2 against the spread in the last seven San Diego vs. Pacific meetings.

The Tigers are favored by 2.5 points in the latest San Diego vs. Pacific odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points is set at 134. Before entering any Pacific vs. San Diego picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on San Diego vs. Pacific. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Pacific vs. San Diego:

San Diego vs. Pacific spread: Pacific -3.5

San Diego vs. Pacific over-under: 134 points

San Diego vs. Pacific money line: Pacific -145, San Diego +125

What you need to know about San Diego

The Toreros were no match for No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday, falling 106-69. San Diego got double-digit scores from four players: Josh Parrish led the way with 13 points, and Jared Rodriguez, Joey Calcaterra and Marion Humphrey each scored 10 points.

Calcaterra leads San Diego in scoring at 13.7 points per game. Vladimir Pinchuk pulls down 5.2 rebounds per game and Ben Pyle adds 2.5 assists per outing. San Diego scores just 65.9 points per game, while allowing 76.8 points.

What you need to know about Pacific

The Tigers made easy work of the Portland Pilots on Saturday carrying off an 80-58 victory. Pacific relied on the efforts of guard Pierre Crockrell II, who had 16 points and seven assists, and forward Jeremiah Bailey, who had 14 points along with seven rebounds.

Daniss Jenkins scores a team-high 12.4 points per game, while Bailey pulls in 6.3 rebounds and Crockrell delivers 3.8 assists per outing. Pacific scores 70.1 points per game and allows 71.2 points per outing on defense.

How to make San Diego vs. Pacific picks

The model has simulated San Diego vs. Pacific 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Latest Odds: San Diego Toreros +2.5 Bet Now

So who wins Pacific vs. San Diego? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the San Diego vs. Pacific spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.