Who's Playing

San Jose State @ Pacific

Current Records: San Jose State 8-3; Pacific 5-8

What to Know

The Pacific Tigers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the San Jose State Spartans at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Spanos Center. The Tigers will be seeking to avenge the 78-66 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 11 of last year.

Pacific took their contest against the Cal State-Stanislaus Warriors on Tuesday by a conclusive 80-56 score.

Meanwhile, SJSU had enough points to win and then some against the Santa Clara Broncos on Saturday, taking their matchup 75-64. SJSU can attribute much of their success to forward Sage Tolbert III, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds, and guard Omari Moore, who had 24 points and seven assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Pacific is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped Pacific to 5-8 and the Spartans to 8-3. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

Spanos Center -- Stockton, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

San Jose State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.