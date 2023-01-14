Who's Playing

Santa Clara @ Pacific

Current Records: Santa Clara 14-5; Pacific 10-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Pacific Tigers are heading back home. Pacific and the Santa Clara Broncos will face off in a West Coast battle at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Spanos Center. The Tigers lost both of their matches to Santa Clara last season on scores of 70-84 and 59-81, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Pacific beat the Pepperdine Waves 80-75 on Saturday. Four players on Pacific scored in the double digits: guard Judson Martindale (19), guard Tyler Beard (11), guard Moe Odum (11), and guard Keylan Boone (10).

Meanwhile, Santa Clara was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 81-76 to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Forward Keshawn Justice put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points.

The Tigers are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Pacific's win lifted them to 10-9 while Santa Clara's loss dropped them down to 14-5. In their victory, Pacific relied heavily on Judson Martindale, who had 19 points along with eight boards. the Broncos will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

Spanos Center -- Stockton, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Broncos are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Santa Clara have won ten out of their last 14 games against Pacific.