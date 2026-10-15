Louisville coach Pat Kelsey took the stand on Wednesday at a Kentucky courthouse and urged for the "chaos to end" regarding the pending dilemma of dozens of college basketball players seeking a fifth year of eligibility. Louisville has two players — North Carolina guard Seth Trimble and Northern Kentucky forward LJ Wells — seeking a fifth year of eligibility.

With the season less than three weeks away, it's unclear whether or not Trimble and Wells will be eligible. A fired-up Kelsey was cross-examined by an NCAA lawyer and testified that fellow college coaches "don't think there are rules right now," and they want Congress to "act."

"We want the chaos to end, because nobody knows what the crap is going on," Kelsey said. "Nobody. When you say 'Did you know this?' No, I didn't. But all of a sudden, fifth-year guys are starting to get eligible. We start recruiting these guys. ... (The lawsuits) are the only way guys can get eligible, because you guys aren't gonna end the chaos and just let that class be eligible. The only chance they've got is to file lawsuits."

Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Brian Edwards sided with Louisville athletes in August and issued a temporary restraining order allowing them to play a fifth year. However, a panel of judges from the Kentucky Court of Appeals dissolved that order earlier this month.

If Trimble is ruled eligible this season, he would be a key member of Louisville's starting lineup. The former UNC star was one of the best defenders in the ACC last season. Meanwhile, Wells, who averaged 15 points and 7.3 rebounds last season at Northern Kentucky, would provide valuable frontcourt depth.

There are dozens of college basketball players who are in a similar position as Wells and Trimble heading into the season. Despite the U.S. District Court of Colorado granting a class-wide preliminary injunction in August, which required the NCAA to declare athletes from the high school class of 2022 eligible, there was pushback.