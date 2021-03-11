Patrick Ewing's name will live on forever in the rafters of Madison Square Garden for his career as a New York Knicks legend. But even with that being the case, there are apparently people working at the arena who don't recognize the Hall of Fame big man and current Georgetown head coach.

After Georgetown shocked Villanova in an upset victory during the Big East Tournament on Thursday, Ewing told reporters after the game that event staff were regularly stopping him to check his passes, much to his surprise. It became such a frequent occurrence for Ewing that he added he'd have to call Knicks owner, and MSG head honcho, James Dolan to help fix the issue.

"I thought this was my building and I feel terrible that I'm getting stopped, accosted, asking for passes, everybody in this building should know who the hell I am," Ewing told reporters. "And I'm getting stopped. I can't move around this building like, I was, like, what the hell? Is this Madison Square Garden? I'm going to have to call Mr. Dolan and say geez, is my number in the rafters or what?"

That one of the most famous Knicks players in history had trouble wandering around his former stomping grounds without being asked for credentials is perplexing. Possibly in an attempt to make sure it doesn't happen again, Ewing took the time during his televised postgame interview with FS1 to note that MSG was his house.

The good news is that even though this is the latest chapter in the rivalry between former Knicks big men and MSG security, this didn't end the same way it did for former New York forward Charles Oakley. So at least there's that.