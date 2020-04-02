Patrick Tape decommits from Duke, Columbia graduate transfer will open recruitment back up
The 6-foot-10 forward committed to the Blue Devils last week, but has had a change of heart
Patrick Tape, a graduate transfer from Columbia who committed to Duke last week, is reopening his recruitment, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-10 forward initially chose the Blue Devils after fielding interest from several power conference schools, including others in the ACC.
Tape averaged 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds on 66.5% shooting as he earned All-Ivy League Honorable Mention honors during a breakout junior season in 2018-19. He sat out the 2019-20 season after suffering a toe injury. The Ivy League does not allow players to take medical redshirts or use remaining NCAA eligibility after they have graduated.
The Charlotte, North Carolina, native seemed like a like a fit Duke, which could lose CBS Sports Freshman of The Year and dominant interior presence Vernon Carey Jr. to the NBA Draft. The Blue Devils struggled with front court depth in the 2019-20 season.
Duke has reinforcements coming in a 2020 recruiting class ranked second nationally by 247Sports that includes 6-foot-8 forwards Jalen Johnson, Jaemyn Brakefield and Henry Coleman along with 7-footer Mark Williams.
But with the graduation of forwards Javin DeLaurier, Jack White and Justin Robinson, the Blue Devils are losing veteran reserves on their front line. That's where Tape might have filled a gap as a role player of providing leadership, depth and interior defense.
Tape told 247Sports that he was also considering Syracuse, USC and Ohio State before his short-lived commitment to Duke last week.
