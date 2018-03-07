Patriot League championship game: Watch Colgate vs. Bucknell online, live stream, TV channel, odds

How to watch Colgate vs. Bucknell



Date: Wednesday, March 7



Wednesday, March 7 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET



7:30 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania



Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network



CBS Sports Network Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers like fuboTV (try for free) and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

Odds and analysis



Odds via SportsLine: Bucknell -9

Analysis: Bucknell knocked off Colgate twice in sweeping the regular season series, but that matters not come Wednesday night when the two square off in the Patriot League championship game. The winner clinches an automatic NCAA Tournament berth, while the loser's season ends just one game shy of the Big Dance.

The Bucknell Bison have a decided advantage not only by proving they can beat Colgate this season, but by hosting Colgate on their home floor. They are a 9-point favorite, and while I like them to win at home and clinch an NCAA Tournament bid, I think Colgate covers the near-double digit spread. Last time the two teams met it was a close 65-64 final. So I think this one stays within the 9-point spread. This has the feel of a 63-60 final that comes down to the wire, especially with both teams surging of late.