Patriot League tournament semifinals: Watch online, live stream, TV, channel
Two afternoon games on Sunday will determine which teams eventually play for the Patriot League's auto bid
How to watch Holy Cross vs. Colgate
- When: Sunday, 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
How to watch Boston University vs. Bucknell
- When: Sunday, 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's College Basketball pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: Patriot League favorites Bucknell and Colgate play in the league tournament's semifinal round on Sunday against Boston University and Colgate, respectively. Losers goes home, while the winners live to see another day -- and live to fight for the NCAA Tournament auto-bid in the title game to be played on Wednesday.
Bucknell won the regular season title by multiple games, but in a winner-take-all format, there's no guarantee the favorite clinches the tourney, too.
