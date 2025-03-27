Penn is hiring former Iowa coach Fran McCaffery as its next basketball coach, the school announced Thursday. McCaffery, 65, graduated from Penn in 1982 and began his coaching career there as an assistant.

He will replace Steve Donahue, who was fired after finishing with an 8-19 record in his ninth season. McCaffery was fired from Iowa this month after wrapping up his 15th season at the school with a 297-207 record.

"I am excited and honored to return to my alma mater and the city of Philadelphia to lead the Penn men's basketball program," McCaffery said. "It is a program that I have fond memories of from my previous time there as a student-athlete and assistant coach. My vision is to return Penn to prominence in the Ivy League and beyond and bring an exciting style of play to The Palestra."

The Quakers have made just one NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007 but have a strong history. The program reached the NCAA Tournament 22 times between 1970 and 2007 and even earned a berth in the 1979 Final Four. McCaffery was part of that team as a redshirt; he sat out a season after transferring in from Wake Forest.

McCaffery then contributed to Penn's NCAA Tournament teams in 1980 and 1982 as a guard under coach Bob Weinhauer. Prior to his long run at Iowa, McCaffery was the head coach at Lehigh, UNC Greensboro and Siena, making NCAA Tournament appearances at each stop.

"I am thrilled to bring Fran back to Penn and Philadelphia as our next head men's basketball coach," Penn athletic director Alanna Wren said. "Fran has had success at every level of Division I and is passionate about restoring our program to glory. His energy and enthusiasm for leading young men was apparent throughout the process and he has proven to be committed to player development and relationship-building with his student-athletes throughout his storied career."