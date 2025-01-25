Who's Playing

Columbia Lions @ Penn Quakers

Current Records: Columbia 11-5, Penn 5-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ivy matchup on schedule as the Columbia Lions and the Penn Quakers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Palestra. The Lions are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

On Monday, Columbia was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 71-67 to Princeton. That's two games in a row now that the Lions have lost by exactly four points.

Meanwhile, Penn can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Monday. They strolled past Harvard with points to spare, taking the game 82-67. The game marked the Quakers' most dominant win of the season.

Columbia's loss dropped their record down to 11-5. As for Penn, their victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Columbia has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Penn, though, as they've only made 30.9% of their threes this season. Given Columbia's sizable advantage in that area, Penn will need to find a way to close that gap.

Columbia came up short against Penn in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 84-72. Can Columbia avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Penn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Columbia.

  • Mar 02, 2024 - Penn 84 vs. Columbia 72
  • Jan 27, 2024 - Columbia 84 vs. Penn 81
  • Feb 03, 2023 - Penn 74 vs. Columbia 65
  • Jan 07, 2023 - Penn 84 vs. Columbia 55
  • Feb 04, 2022 - Penn 81 vs. Columbia 66
  • Jan 08, 2022 - Columbia 73 vs. Penn 69
  • Mar 07, 2020 - Penn 85 vs. Columbia 65
  • Feb 08, 2020 - Penn 76 vs. Columbia 67
  • Feb 22, 2019 - Columbia 79 vs. Penn 77
  • Feb 02, 2019 - Penn 72 vs. Columbia 70