Who's Playing
Columbia Lions @ Penn Quakers
Current Records: Columbia 11-5, Penn 5-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
We've got another exciting Ivy matchup on schedule as the Columbia Lions and the Penn Quakers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Palestra. The Lions are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.
On Monday, Columbia was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 71-67 to Princeton. That's two games in a row now that the Lions have lost by exactly four points.
Meanwhile, Penn can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Monday. They strolled past Harvard with points to spare, taking the game 82-67. The game marked the Quakers' most dominant win of the season.
Columbia's loss dropped their record down to 11-5. As for Penn, their victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-11.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Columbia has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Penn, though, as they've only made 30.9% of their threes this season. Given Columbia's sizable advantage in that area, Penn will need to find a way to close that gap.
Columbia came up short against Penn in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 84-72. Can Columbia avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Penn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Columbia.
- Mar 02, 2024 - Penn 84 vs. Columbia 72
- Jan 27, 2024 - Columbia 84 vs. Penn 81
- Feb 03, 2023 - Penn 74 vs. Columbia 65
- Jan 07, 2023 - Penn 84 vs. Columbia 55
- Feb 04, 2022 - Penn 81 vs. Columbia 66
- Jan 08, 2022 - Columbia 73 vs. Penn 69
- Mar 07, 2020 - Penn 85 vs. Columbia 65
- Feb 08, 2020 - Penn 76 vs. Columbia 67
- Feb 22, 2019 - Columbia 79 vs. Penn 77
- Feb 02, 2019 - Penn 72 vs. Columbia 70