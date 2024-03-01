Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Penn Quakers

Current Records: Cornell 20-5, Penn 10-16

What to Know

Cornell has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Penn Quakers will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 1st at Palestra without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Cornell last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Bears 78-74.

Meanwhile, the Quakers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 74-70 to the Crimson.

The Big Red's defeat ended an 11-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 20-5. As for the Quakers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-16 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's game: Cornell have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.1 threes per game. However, it's not like Penn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.5 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Cornell is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-2-1 against the spread).

Odds

Cornell is a 4-point favorite against Penn, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Big Red as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 158 points.

Series History

Penn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cornell.