FDUF Devils @ Penn Quakers

Current Records: FDUF 0-0, Penn 5-4

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

The Penn Quakers will host the FDUF Devils to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 6:00 p.m. ET on December 6th at Palestra.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: FDUF were looking sharp from beyond the arc last season, having drained 38.7% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Penn struggles in that department as they've nailed 38% of theirs this season.

Looking back to last season, FDUF finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Penn also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 17-12.