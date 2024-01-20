Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ Penn Quakers

Current Records: Harvard 9-6, Penn 9-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ivy matchup on schedule as the Harvard Crimson and the Penn Quakers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Palestra. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Harvard on Monday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Bears by a score of 74-72. Harvard has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Penn and Cornell couldn't quite live up to the 163.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The game between the two teams on Monday wasn't a total blowout, but with the Quakers falling 77-60 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. They found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and rack up 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Crimson have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-6 record this season. As for the Quakers, they bumped their record down to 9-8 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Harvard came up short against Penn when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 80-72. Can Harvard avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Penn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Harvard.