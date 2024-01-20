Who's Playing
Harvard Crimson @ Penn Quakers
Current Records: Harvard 9-6, Penn 9-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Ivy matchup on schedule as the Harvard Crimson and the Penn Quakers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Palestra. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
The point spread may have favored Harvard on Monday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Bears by a score of 74-72. Harvard has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Meanwhile, Penn and Cornell couldn't quite live up to the 163.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The game between the two teams on Monday wasn't a total blowout, but with the Quakers falling 77-60 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. They found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and rack up 11 fewer assists than your opponent.
The Crimson have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-6 record this season. As for the Quakers, they bumped their record down to 9-8 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.
Harvard came up short against Penn when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 80-72. Can Harvard avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Penn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Harvard.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Penn 80 vs. Harvard 72
- Jan 28, 2023 - Penn 83 vs. Harvard 68
- Feb 12, 2022 - Penn 82 vs. Harvard 74
- Jan 28, 2022 - Penn 78 vs. Harvard 74
- Feb 22, 2020 - Harvard 69 vs. Penn 65
- Jan 31, 2020 - Penn 75 vs. Harvard 72
- Mar 16, 2019 - Harvard 66 vs. Penn 58
- Mar 01, 2019 - Harvard 59 vs. Penn 53
- Feb 16, 2019 - Harvard 75 vs. Penn 68
- Mar 11, 2018 - Penn 68 vs. Harvard 65