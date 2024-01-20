Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ Penn Quakers

Current Records: Harvard 9-6, Penn 9-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ivy matchup on schedule as the Harvard Crimson and the Penn Quakers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Palestra. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Harvard on Monday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Bears by a score of 74-72. Harvard has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Penn and Cornell couldn't quite live up to the 163.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The game between the two teams on Monday wasn't a total blowout, but with the Quakers falling 77-60 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. They found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and rack up 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Crimson have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-6 record this season. As for the Quakers, they bumped their record down to 9-8 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Harvard came up short against Penn when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 80-72. Can Harvard avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Penn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Harvard.

  • Feb 11, 2023 - Penn 80 vs. Harvard 72
  • Jan 28, 2023 - Penn 83 vs. Harvard 68
  • Feb 12, 2022 - Penn 82 vs. Harvard 74
  • Jan 28, 2022 - Penn 78 vs. Harvard 74
  • Feb 22, 2020 - Harvard 69 vs. Penn 65
  • Jan 31, 2020 - Penn 75 vs. Harvard 72
  • Mar 16, 2019 - Harvard 66 vs. Penn 58
  • Mar 01, 2019 - Harvard 59 vs. Penn 53
  • Feb 16, 2019 - Harvard 75 vs. Penn 68
  • Mar 11, 2018 - Penn 68 vs. Harvard 65