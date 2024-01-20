Who's Playing
Harvard Crimson @ Penn Quakers
Current Records: Harvard 9-6, Penn 9-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN University
- Ticket Cost: $3.06
What to Know
We've got another exciting Ivy matchup on schedule as the Penn Quakers and the Harvard Crimson are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Palestra. The game is expected to be a close one, with Penn going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.
We saw a pretty high 163.5-over/under line set for Penn's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a hard 77-60 fall against the Big Red on Monday. Penn found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and rack up 11 fewer assists than your opponent.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Crimson had to settle for a 74-72 defeat against the Bears on Monday. Harvard has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Quakers' defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 9-8. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 56.7 points per game. As for the Crimson, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-6 record this season.
Penn beat Harvard 80-72 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Does Penn have another victory up their sleeve, or will Harvard turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Penn is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Harvard, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Quakers as a 3-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 143.5 points.
Series History
Penn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Harvard.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Penn 80 vs. Harvard 72
- Jan 28, 2023 - Penn 83 vs. Harvard 68
- Feb 12, 2022 - Penn 82 vs. Harvard 74
- Jan 28, 2022 - Penn 78 vs. Harvard 74
- Feb 22, 2020 - Harvard 69 vs. Penn 65
- Jan 31, 2020 - Penn 75 vs. Harvard 72
- Mar 16, 2019 - Harvard 66 vs. Penn 58
- Mar 01, 2019 - Harvard 59 vs. Penn 53
- Feb 16, 2019 - Harvard 75 vs. Penn 68
- Mar 11, 2018 - Penn 68 vs. Harvard 65