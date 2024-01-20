Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ Penn Quakers

Current Records: Harvard 9-6, Penn 9-8

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ivy matchup on schedule as the Penn Quakers and the Harvard Crimson are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Palestra. The game is expected to be a close one, with Penn going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

We saw a pretty high 163.5-over/under line set for Penn's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a hard 77-60 fall against the Big Red on Monday. Penn found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and rack up 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Crimson had to settle for a 74-72 defeat against the Bears on Monday. Harvard has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Quakers' defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 9-8. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 56.7 points per game. As for the Crimson, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-6 record this season.

Penn beat Harvard 80-72 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Does Penn have another victory up their sleeve, or will Harvard turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Penn is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Harvard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Quakers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Penn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Harvard.