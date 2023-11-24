Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Penn Quakers

Current Records: Lafayette 1-3, Penn 3-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

What to Know

The Penn Quakers will be playing at home against the Lafayette Leopards at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Palestra. The timing is sure in Penn's favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while Lafayette has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

The point spread may have favored Penn last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Hawks by a score of 83-80.

Meanwhile, the Leopards didn't have too much trouble with the Colonels at home on Sunday as they won 69-53. The victory was just what Lafayette needed coming off of a 76-53 loss in their prior match.

The Quakers' victory lifted them to 3-2 while the Hawks' loss dropped them down to 2-2.

Going forward, Penn is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Penn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lafayette struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Penn is a big 12-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Quakers as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Series History

Penn has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Lafayette.