Yale Bulldogs @ Penn Quakers

Current Records: Yale 16-6, Penn 9-13

When: Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $13.00

Penn has been on the road for four straight, but on Friday they'll finally head home. They and the Yale Bulldogs will face off in an Ivy battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Palestra. Penn is expected to lose this one by 6.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

It's hard to win when you drain nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Penn found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 77-70 to the Tigers.

Meanwhile, Yale had already won eight in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.1 points), and they went ahead and made it nine on Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 80-78 win over the Big Red.

The Quakers' defeat was their seventh straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 9-13. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.9 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 16-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Penn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Yale struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Penn lost to the Bulldogs at home by a decisive 74-58 margin in their previous meeting two weeks ago. Will Penn have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Yale is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Penn, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Yale has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Penn.