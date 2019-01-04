Penn State coach Pat Chambers apologizes after shoving Nittany Lions player during loss to Michigan
Chambers said he would motivate using a different tactic next time
Penn State coach Pat Chambers issued an apology in his postgame press conference on Thursday after pushing freshman Myles Dread during a timeout in the middle of the Nittany Lions' game against Michigan.
"I absolutely love, love Myles Dread," Chambers said. "He committed to us as a sophomore. So I've known him forever, him and his parents. Absolutely love him. I apologize to him."
The push came in the middle of the first half, just as Michigan had jumped out to a six-point lead over Penn State. The Wolverines would go on to win 68-55.
Chambers is known as an intense coach and teacher, but in the aftermath of the incident he promised he'd change how he challenged players in the future.
"I was just trying to challenge him, just trying to get the best out of him, and hopefully I'll do it differently next time," Chambers said. "No, not 'hopefully.' I will do it a different way next time."
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 5 Michigan is 14-0
The Wolverines' perfect record includes 12 double-digit wins
-
How Bol's injury affects Ducks, Pac-12
Bol was on his way to potentially winning Pac-12 POY before going down last month with a foot...
-
Recruit ruled ineligible for senior year
Davenport played for Team USA in the FIBA Americas Tournament
-
Purdue, Iowa to pay honor Tyler Trent
Trent died this week at age 20 after a long fight with cancer
-
Power Rankings: UVA is new No. 1
We also welcome in the Kentucky Wildcats to the power rankings for the first time this sea...
-
Player bangs head on backboard on block
The player even returned to the game a short time later