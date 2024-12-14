Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Coppin State 0-11, Penn State 8-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions will face off against the Coppin State Eagles at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bryce Jordan Center. The timing is sure in the Nittany Lions' favor as the squad sits on nine straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Eagles have been banged up by 26 consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

On Tuesday, Penn State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 80-76 to Rutgers.

The losing side was boosted by Zach Hicks, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Those six threes gave him a new career-high. Freddie Dilione V was another key player, earning 14 points.

Meanwhile, Coppin State came up short against North Carolina State on Tuesday and fell 66-56.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Toby Nnadozie, who posted ten points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

Penn State's loss dropped their record down to 8-2. As for Coppin State, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Penn State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've only made 24.6% of their threes this season. Given Penn State's sizable advantage in that area, Coppin State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Penn State against Coppin State in their previous matchup back in December of 2017, as the team secured an 88-43 victory. In that game, Penn State amassed a halftime lead of 43-23, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

Penn State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.