Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Georgia Tech 5-3, Penn State 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Big Ten Network

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in a holiday battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Madison Square Garden. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

One look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Georgia Tech was far and away the favorite against Alabama A&M. Everything went the Yellow Jackets' way against the Bulldogs on Saturday as the Yellow Jackets made off with a 70-49 victory. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as Georgia Tech did.

Among those leading the charge was Kowacie Reeves Jr., who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Reeves Jr. has scored all season. Tyzhaun Claude was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Penn State's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They skirted past the Buckeyes 83-80. The win was all the more spectacular given Penn State was down 18 points with 15:30 left in the second half.

Penn State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Leo O'Boyle led the charge by scoring 15 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points O'Boyle has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of D'Marco Dunn, who scored 16 points along with three steals.

The Yellow Jackets' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-3. As for the Nittany Lions, the win got them back to even at 5-5.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Georgia Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Penn State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Georgia Tech's sizeable advantage in that area, Penn State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Georgia Tech came up short against Penn State when the teams last played back in November of 2016, falling 67-60. Can Georgia Tech avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Penn State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.