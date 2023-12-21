Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Le Moyne 5-7, Penn State 5-6

When To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

TV: Peacock

What to Know

Le Moyne has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Penn State Nittany Lions at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bryce Jordan Center. Le Moyne has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Le Moyne has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 20 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Highlanders on Monday as the Dolphins made off with a 92-72 victory. With that win, Le Moyne brought their scoring average up to 75.6 points per game.

Meanwhile, Penn State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Georgia Tech on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost 82-81 to the Yellow Jackets on a last-minute free throw From Miles Kelly. Penn State found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Despite their loss, Penn State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kanye Clary, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Ace Baldwin Jr., who scored 18 points along with seven assists and four steals.

The Dolphins pushed their record up to 5-7 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 92.3 points per game. As for the Nittany Lions, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Le Moyne and Penn State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Le Moyne hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.6 points per game. However, it's not like Penn State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.