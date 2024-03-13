Who's Playing
Michigan Wolverines @ Penn State Nittany Lions
Current Records: Michigan 8-23, Penn State 15-16
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Peacock
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $1.99
What to Know
The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Michigan Wolverines are set to clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Target Center in a Big Ten postseason contest. Penn State pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 6.5-point favorite Wolverines.
Last Sunday, the Nittany Lions strolled past the Terrapins with points to spare, taking the game 85-69.
Penn State can attribute much of their success to Qudus Wahab, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 15 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Ace Baldwin Jr., who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 assists.
Meanwhile, Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their eighth straight defeat. The matchup between them and the Cornhuskers wasn't particularly close, with the Wolverines falling 85-70. Michigan found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.2% worse than the opposition.
Michigan's defeat came about despite a quality game from Dug McDaniel, who scored 17 points along with five assists and two steals.
The Nittany Lions pushed their record up to 15-16 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.0 points per game. As for the Wolverines, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 13 of their last 14 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-23 record this season.
Penn State was able to grind out a solid win over Michigan in their previous matchup back in January, winning 79-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Penn State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Penn State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 150.5 points.
Series History
Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Penn State.
- Jan 07, 2024 - Penn State 79 vs. Michigan 73
- Jan 29, 2023 - Penn State 83 vs. Michigan 61
- Jan 04, 2023 - Michigan 79 vs. Penn State 69
- Feb 08, 2022 - Michigan 58 vs. Penn State 57
- Dec 13, 2020 - Michigan 62 vs. Penn State 58
- Jan 22, 2020 - Penn State 72 vs. Michigan 63
- Feb 12, 2019 - Penn State 75 vs. Michigan 69
- Jan 03, 2019 - Michigan 68 vs. Penn State 55
- Feb 21, 2018 - Michigan 72 vs. Penn State 63
- Jan 04, 2017 - Michigan 72 vs. Penn State 69