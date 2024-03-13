Who's Playing

Michigan Wolverines @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Michigan 8-23, Penn State 15-16

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Michigan Wolverines are set to clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Target Center in a Big Ten postseason contest. Penn State pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 6.5-point favorite Wolverines.

Last Sunday, the Nittany Lions strolled past the Terrapins with points to spare, taking the game 85-69.

Penn State can attribute much of their success to Qudus Wahab, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 15 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Ace Baldwin Jr., who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their eighth straight defeat. The matchup between them and the Cornhuskers wasn't particularly close, with the Wolverines falling 85-70. Michigan found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.2% worse than the opposition.

Michigan's defeat came about despite a quality game from Dug McDaniel, who scored 17 points along with five assists and two steals.

The Nittany Lions pushed their record up to 15-16 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.0 points per game. As for the Wolverines, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 13 of their last 14 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-23 record this season.

Penn State was able to grind out a solid win over Michigan in their previous matchup back in January, winning 79-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Penn State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Penn State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Penn State.