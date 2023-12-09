Who's Playing

Ohio State Buckeyes @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Ohio State 8-1, Penn State 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Ohio State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Bryce Jordan Center. Ohio State has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 434 points over their last five matches.

Ohio State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 20 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 84-64 margin over the RedHawks. 84 seems to be a good number for Ohio State as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Ohio State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Roddy Gayle Jr. led the charge by scoring 15 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Zed Key, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Penn State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 81-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Terrapins. Penn State found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 23 to 9 on offense.

The losing side was boosted by Kanye Clary, who scored 25 points. Another player making a difference was Nick Kern Jr., who scored 9 points along with 8 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Buckeyes to 8-1 and the RedHawks to 4-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ohio State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Penn State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Ohio State came up short against Penn State in their previous meeting back in February, falling 75-71. Can Ohio State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ohio State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Penn State.