Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Penn State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Penn State is up 34-31 over Penn.

If Penn State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-2 in no time. On the other hand, Penn will have to make due with a 4-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Penn Quakers @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Penn 4-8, Penn State 10-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Penn State. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Penn Quakers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bryce Jordan Center. The timing is sure in the Nittany Lions' favor as the team sits on ten straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Quakers have been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road.

Last Saturday, Penn State was able to grind out a solid victory over Drexel, taking the game 75-64.

Penn State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Yanic Konan Niederhauser led the charge by going 7 for 13 en route to 18 points plus six rebounds and three blocks. Another player making a difference was Zach Hicks, who posted eight points along with six assists and six rebounds.

Penn State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Penn on Sunday and boy were they right. They were completely outmatched by George Mason on the road and fell 85-53. The over/under was set at 137.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Penn State's win bumped their record up to 10-2. As for Penn, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Penn State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 88.4 points per game (they're ranked fifth in scoring overall). It's a different story for Penn, though, as they've been averaging only 63.2. The only thing between Penn State and another offensive beatdown is Penn. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Odds

Penn State is a big 24.5-point favorite against Penn, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 25.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

