Rider Broncs @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Rider 3-9, Penn State 6-6

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

The Penn State Nittany Lions will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Rider Broncs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State will be strutting in after a victory while Rider will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Thursday, the Nittany Lions didn't have too much trouble with the Dolphins at home as they won 72-55.

Penn State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kanye Clary, who scored 20 points along with six assists and five rebounds. Qudus Wahab was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Rider fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Penn on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 77-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Quakers.

The win got the Nittany Lions back to even at 6-6. As for the Broncs, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-9.

Penn State and Rider were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in December of 2017, but Penn State came up empty-handed after a 71-70 defeat. Can Penn State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Rider won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.