Teams looking to get back into the win column meet when the North Carolina Central Eagles battle the Penn State Nittany Lions in non-conference action on Monday afternoon. North Carolina Central is coming off a 74-72 loss to Longwood on Dec. 20, while Penn State is coming off an 80-46 loss at Pittsburgh on Dec. 21. The Eagles (4-10), who have lost four of five, are 0-8 on the road this season. The Nittany Lions (8-4), who have lost three in a row, are 6-1 on their home court in 2025-26.

Tipoff from Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa., is set for 1 p.m. ET. This will be the first-ever meeting between the teams. Penn State is a 23.5-point favorite in the latest Penn State vs. North Carolina Central odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 148.5.

North Carolina Central vs. Penn State spread: Penn State -22.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook North Carolina Central vs. Penn State over/under: 148.5 points North Carolina Central vs. Penn State money line: Penn State -10000, NC Central +2400 North Carolina Central vs. Penn State picks: See picks at SportsLine North Carolina Central vs. Penn State streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (148.5 points). The Over is 6-4 in the last 10 Penn State games, including 3-1 in the last four. The Over hit with room to spare the last time NC Central plays a power program, as it lost 103-67 to Kentucky earlier this month, with the point total sailing past the 148.5 mark in that game.

The model projects the Eagles to have two players register 12.6 points or more, led by Gage Lattimore's projected 17.4 points. The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, are projected to have five players scoring 10.4 or more points, led by Kayden Mingo and Freddie Dilione V, both projected to score 16.8 points. The model projects a combined total of 154 points as the Over clears in more than 60% of simulations.

