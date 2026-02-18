Big Ten teams that have struggled this season meet in one of the earlier tips on Wednesday when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights travel to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Rutgers is 10-15 (3-11 Big Ten) as the Scarlet Knights have failed to gain much traction this season after the departures of Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper from last year's roster. Penn State is 11-15 with a 2-13 Big Ten mark. Both teams are also below .500 against the spread, with Penn State at 11-15 ATS and Rutgers at 12-13 ATS.

Tipoff at the Bryce Jordan Center is set for 6 p.m. ET. The latest Penn State vs. Rutgers odds list the Nittany Lions as 4.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 148.5. Before making any Rutgers vs. Penn State picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 15 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on an 11-5 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Rutgers vs. Penn State 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Penn State vs. Rutgers:

Penn State vs. Rutgers spread: Penn State -4.5 Penn State vs. Rutgers over/under: 148.5 points Penn State vs. Rutgers money line: Penn State -220, Rutgers +180 Penn State vs. Rutgers picks: See picks at SportsLine Penn State vs. Rutgers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $75 in fantasy bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

How to make Rutgers vs. Penn State picks

After 10,000 simulations of Penn State vs. Rutgers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (148.5 points). Both teams have trended to the Over this season, with Penn State at 15-11 to that side of the total and Rutgers at 14-11 to the Over.

Seven of the past nine PSU games have cleared the total, while four of the past five have done the same for Rutgers. For this matchup, the model is projecting 150 combined points as the Over clears 52% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Penn State vs. Rutgers, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.