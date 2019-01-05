Penn State suspends basketball coach Pat Chambers one game after pushing player

Penn State has suspended basketball coach Pat Chambers one game following an incident on Thursday during the Nittany Lions' game against Michigan in which he pushed a player during a timeout. He will be out Sunday as they take on Wisconsin on their home court.

"Coach Chambers and I have spoken about what occurred during the Michigan game and he is very remorseful," Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said in a press release. "His actions were unacceptable, which he recognized, and he apologized to Myles Dread last night and his family today. His actions do not reflect the values of Penn State and the expectations we set for our programs and must not occur again. Pat and I agree his actions were unacceptable and he will be suspended for Sunday night's game vs. Wisconsin."

Chambers issued an unprompted apology Thursday night after the game, perhaps knowing it would eventually need to be addressed. Below is video of the incident.

Chambers again doubled down on his apology in the release sent out on Friday.

"I apologized to Myles after the game and I have spoken with his family," Chambers said. "My actions were inappropriate; that's not what Penn State stands for or what I stand for. I told Myles I was sorry that it happened. Sandy and I have spoken and agreed there are some things I need to address. I've assured her this won't happen again and understand my actions last night come with consequences."

Penn State dropped to 7-7 on the season with its 68-55 loss to Michigan on Thursday and is 0-3 in Big Ten conference play.