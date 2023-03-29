Penn State is closing in on a long-term deal to hire VCU's Mike Rhoades as the men's basketball program's next coach, sources told CBS Sports. Penn State made Rhoades its primary target over the weekend, and a final decision is expected to be made on Wednesday. Rhoades would replace former Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry, who recently accepted the head-coaching position at Notre Dame.

VCU went 129-61 under Rhoades. It also made three of the past four NCAA Tournaments, though it never played in the 2021 Big Dance on account of positive COVID-19 tests within the program which the team to be removed from competition prior to playing its first-round game.

Rhoades previously coached at Rice before getting the VCU job in 2017. At VCU, his teams were known for playing rugged defense; the Rams finished among the top-15 teams nationally in defensive efficiency in four of his five seasons, per KenPom.com. VCU won the A-10 Tournament to secure an automatic bid in this year's Big Dance before falling 63-51 to No. 5 seed Saint Mary's in the first round.

The Nittany Lions won an NCAA Tournament game this year for the first time since 2001 under Shrewsberry. PSU finished the season 23-14 and made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011. Shrewsberry's tenure was highlighted by a run to the Big Ten Tournament title game and a win over No. 7 seed Texas A&M in the first round of the Big Dance. PSU also took No. 2 seed Texas down to the wire in the second round before falling 71-66.