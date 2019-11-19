Penn State vs. Bucknell odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Nov. 19 from proven model

The Bucknell Bison will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State is 3-0 overall and 2-0 at home, while Bucknell is 2-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Nittany Lions have won all three of their games by 15 or more points. Bucknell has lost two of its past three games. The Nittany Lions are favored by 16.5 points in the latest Penn State vs. Bucknell odds, while the over-under is set at 145.5. Before entering any Bucknell vs. Penn State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players.

Now, it has simulated Penn State vs. Bucknell 10,000 times and the results are in.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 41 turnovers, Penn State took down Georgetown 81-66 last Thursday at the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Myreon Jones scored a career-high 21 points for the Nittany Lions. He scored 14 of Penn State's first 16 points. He sank five 3-point field goals. Lamar Stevens added 14 points and nine rebounds.

It was Penn State's first road win at Georgetown since 1972. Jones leads Penn State in scoring with 15.0 points per game.

Meanwhile, Bucknell surrendered a winning layup as time expired against Canisius and lost 83-81 on Saturday. Avi Toomer led Bucknell with 20 points. The team made 15 of 30 3-point field goal attempts.

Toomer leads Bucknell in scoring with 20.0 points per game. Paul Newman leads the team with 8.5 rebounds per game. He had grabbed 25 rebounds in the two games prior to Saturday.

