Who's Playing

Canisius @ Penn State

Current Records: Canisius 2-7; Penn State 7-3

What to Know

The Canisius Golden Griffins' road trip will continue as they head to Bryce Jordan Center at noon ET Sunday to face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Griffins will be stumbling in from a loss.

Canisius was just a bucket short of a victory two weeks ago and fell 69-68 to the Toledo Rockets.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions strolled past the Illinois Fighting Illini with points to spare last week, taking the game 74-59. Penn State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jalen Pickett (20), guard Andrew Funk (20), guard Seth Lundy (16), and guard Myles Dread (15). Funk had some trouble finding his footing against the Michigan State Spartans two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Canisius is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Canisius' defeat took them down to 2-7 while Penn State's win pulled them up to 7-3. In Penn State's win, Andrew Funk shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points and Jalen Pickett had 20 points and six assists along with seven boards. We'll see if Canisius have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a big 19-point favorite against the Golden Griffins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Penn State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.