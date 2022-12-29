Who's Playing

Delaware State @ Penn State

Current Records: Delaware State 1-11; Penn State 9-3

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Delaware State Hornets at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State will be strutting in after a victory while Delaware State will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Nittany Lions beat the Quinnipiac Bobcats 77-68 last week. Penn State's guard Jalen Pickett did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 21 points, 12 rebounds, and nine dimes.

Meanwhile, Delaware State came up short against the Wagner Seahawks last Tuesday, falling 58-51.

Penn State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 29.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Nittany Lions are now 9-3 while the Hornets sit at 1-11. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Penn State is 351st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.3 on average. Delaware State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a big 29.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 30-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.