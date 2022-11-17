Who's Playing

Furman @ Penn State

Current Records: Furman 2-0; Penn State 3-0

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the Furman Paladins at 11:30 a.m. ET Thursday at TD Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Nittany Lions beat the Butler Bulldogs 68-62 on Monday. Penn State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jalen Pickett (15), guard Andrew Funk (11), guard Camren Wynter (11), and guard Seth Lundy (10). That's Jalen Pickett's first triple-double of the season.

Meanwhile, Furman didn't have too much trouble with the Belmont Bruins at home last week as they won 89-74.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Penn State is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Penn State up to 3-0 and Furman to 2-0. Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Nittany Lions rank 23rd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 43.20% on the season. The Paladins displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the eighth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 46.40%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.43

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Paladins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.