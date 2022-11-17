The Furman Paladins and the Penn State Nittany Lions look to stay unbeaten when they meet in the first round of the 2022 Charleston Classic on Thursday morning. The Paladins (2-0), who placed second in the Southern Conference at 12-6 and were 22-12 overall in 2021-22, are coming off an 89-74 win over Belmont on Friday. The Nittany Lions (3-0), who tied for 10th in the Big Ten with Maryland and Northwestern at 7-13 and were 14-17 overall, are coming off a 68-62 win over Butler on Monday. Penn State is off to its best start since 2019-20.

Tip-off from TD Arena in Charleston, S.C., is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Penn State leads the all-time series 1-0. The Nittany Lions are 2-point favorites in the latest Furman vs. Penn State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 140.5. Before making any Penn State vs. Furman picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Penn State vs. Furman spread: Penn State -2

Penn State vs. Furman over/under: 140.5 points

FUR: The Paladins are 22-4 against the spread in their last 26 Thursday games

PSU: The Nittany Lions are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four games following a straight-up win

Why Penn State can cover

Five Nittany Lions are averaging in double figures, led by Preseason All-Big Ten selection Jalen Pickett. The fifth-year senior guard is averaging 14.3 points, nine assists, six rebounds, 1.3 steals and one block in 31.7 minutes per game. He is coming off a triple-double performance against Butler on Monday night, scoring 15 points, dishing out 11 assists and grabbing 10 rebounds. He opened the season with 23 points in a 93-68 win over Winthrop on Nov. 7.

Fifth-year senior transfer and guard Camren Wynter is also off to a solid start to the year, averaging 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, three assists and one steal per game. His best game so far was Nov. 10 against Loyola Maryland, when he scored 18 points, grabbed four boards and had three assists. For his career, which began at Drexler, Wynter has started 114 of 117 games and averages 14.5 points, five assists and 4.3 rebounds. His best season was in 2020-21 at Drexler where he scored 16.3 points and dished out 5.2 assists per game.

Why Furman can cover

The Paladins have three players scoring in double digits and two others averaging at least nine points per game. Senior guard Mike Bothwell leads the way, averaging 20.5 points on 64% shooting from the floor. He is also averaging four rebounds and 2.5 assists, and is an 87.5% free-throw shooter. Bothwell, who has been a mainstay in the Furman starting lineup the past three years, is coming off a 25-point, six-rebound effort in the win over Belmont.

Also leading the way is fifth-year senior Jalen Slawson. Slawson is averaging 17 points, 6.5 rebounds, three steals and 2.5 assists per game, and is connecting on 63.2% of his field goals and 83.3% of his free throws. Slawson has started in 85 of the team's last 93 games, including all 34 games in 2021-22. Last season Slawson averaged 14.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per game.

