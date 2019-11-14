Penn State vs. Georgetown odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven computer model

The Georgetown Hoyas will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Capital One Arena. Georgetown is 2-0 overall and 2-0 at home, while Penn State is 2-0 and is on the road for the first time. The Hoyas are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Georgetown vs. Penn State odds, while the over-under is set at 149.5. Penn State is 11-2 against the spread in its last 13 games, and is 8-1 straight up in its last nine games against Big East teams. Georgetown is 1-5 against the spread in its last six games. Before entering any Penn State vs. Georgetown picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Georgetown vs. Penn State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Georgetown had little trouble with Central Arkansas on Saturday, downing the Bears 89-78. Georgetown was led by center Omer Yurtseven, who dropped a double-double on Central Arkansas -- scoring 17 points and grabbing 15 rebounds -- to go with three blocks. Guard Jagan Mosely added 13 points. Yurtseven leads the Hoyas with 18.5 points and 13.5 rebounds through two games, with guard James Akinjo adding 12.5 points and 6.0 assists per game.

Penn State dominated Wagner on Saturday, beating the Seahawks 91-64. Five Nittany Lions scored in double digits: guard Myreon Jones led the way with 14 points, forward Lamar Stevens had 13, guard Izaiah Brockington and forward Seth Lundy each had 12, and guard Jamari Wheeler chipped in 10. Stevens leads Penn State with 15 points per game.

The total has gone over in eight of Penn State's last 12 games. The total has gone under in 10 of Georgetown's last 15 games.

So who wins Penn State vs. Georgetown? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Penn State vs. Georgetown spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its CBB picks, and find out.