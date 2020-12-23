The Penn State Nittany Lions and the No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State is 3-2 overall and 2-1 at home, while the Fighting Illini are 5-3 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Fighting Illini have certainly had more commercial success in the past few decades, but Penn State has won six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups and covered the spread in seven of those meetings.

However, the Nittany Lions are 1-5 against the spread in their last six home games and are coming off a loss to Michigan where they shot just 30.8 percent from the floor. The Fighting Illini are favored by four-points in the latest Penn State vs. Illinois odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 149.5.

Penn State vs. Illinois spread: Penn State +4

Penn State vs. Illinois over-under: 149.5 points

Latest Odds: Penn State Nittany Lions +4 Bet Now

What you need to know about Penn State

Penn State fell 62-58 to the Michigan Wolverines on Dec. 13. Forward Seth Lundy had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only five points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court. However, Lundy is still averaging 14.4 points per game for the season and is shooting 37.0 percent from the 3-point line.

It's Jim Ferry's first season at the helm of the program and his only two losses so far have been in a tight game against the Wolverines and in an overtime loss to Seton Hall. Penn State is competitive and the Nittany Lions will be looking to run a talented Illinois squad off the 3-point line. Penn State is allowing opponents to hit just 31.7 percent from beyond the arc.

What you need to know about Illinois

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Illinois as the Fighting Illini fell 91-88 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sunday. Despite its defeat, Illinois got to see several of its players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Guard Ayo Dosunmu dropped a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds along with six dimes. Dosunmu is averaging 22.6 points per game and his ability to create shots for himself is a huge advantage for a team that spaces the floor well. Illinois shoots 45.0 percent from the 3-point line.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Penn State enters the matchup with only 10.8 turnovers per game on average, good for 24th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Fighting Illini are 39th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.3 on average.

