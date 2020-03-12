Penn State vs. Indiana: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Penn State

Regular Season Records: Indiana 20-12; Penn State 21-10

Last Season Records: Penn State 14-18; Indiana 17-15

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Indiana Hoosiers are set to clash at 8:55 p.m. ET Thursday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the second round of the Big Ten Tourney. Penn State is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

The Nittany Lions received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 80-69 to the Northwestern Wildcats. Penn State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. They got a solid performance out of forward John Harrar, who posted a double-double on 14 rebounds and 12 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, IU earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. Everything went their way against the Nebraska Cornhuskers as they made off with an 89-64 victory. IU got double-digit scores from five players: guard Armaan Franklin (13), guard Devonte Green (12), forward Justin Smith (12), guard Aljami Durham (11), and forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (11).

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Penn State enters the contest with 4.8 blocked shots per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. The Hoosiers are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 17th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.4 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:55 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:55 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana have won five out of their last seven games against Penn State.