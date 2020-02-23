Penn State vs. Indiana odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 23 predictions by model on 54-30 run

The No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions look to get back on track when they take on the host Indiana Hoosiers in Big Ten Conference action on Sunday. The Nittany Lions (20-6), who are second in the conference at 10-5, are coming off a 62-56 loss to Illinois on Tuesday, while the Hoosiers (17-9), tied for ninth in the Big Ten with Ohio State at 7-8, have won two of their last three games.

Tip-off from Assembly Hall is set for noon ET. The Nittany Lions are one-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. Indiana odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 143. Before making any Penn State vs. Indiana picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Indiana vs. Penn State:

Penn State vs. Indiana spread: Penn State -1

Penn State vs. Indiana over-under: 143 points

Penn State vs. Indiana money line: Penn State -114, Indiana -105

PSU: Penn State is 47th nationally in total rebounds at 38.8

IU: Indiana is averaging 72.5 points per game

Why Indiana can cover

The Hoosiers have won 11 of the past 14 meetings with the Nittany Lions and lead the all-time series 39-12. Indiana has won three straight at home against Penn State and clinched its ninth straight winning season. The Hoosiers are looking to position themselves for an NCAA Tournament bid for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Under third-year coach Archie Miller, Indiana is 52-40 (.565).

Offensively, the Hoosiers are led in scoring by freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is averaging 14.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is coming off a 27-point, 16-rebound effort at Minnesota on Wednesday, his eighth double-double of the season. In the first meeting at Penn State on Jan. 29, Jackson-Davis scored 14 rebounds and grabbed seven rebounds.

Why Penn State can cover

Even so, the Hoosiers aren't a lock to cover the Penn State vs. Indiana spread. That's because the Nittany Lions have been on a roll and are 5-3 on the road and 16-5 against unranked opponents, including a 64-49 win against Indiana in their first meeting. Penn State is 5-1 in February, the second year in a row it has won five in the month. Prior to last season, the Nittany Lions had not done that since the 1997-98 season. Penn State's four Big Ten road wins this season are the most in program history.

Offensively, senior forward Lamar Stevens leads the Lions in scoring average at 17.5 points, is second in rebounding at 6.8 per game and third in assists at 2.2. He has been on fire of late, averaging 21.8 points over the past five games, including a 33-point performance in an 83-77 win over Minnesota on Feb. 8. In the first meeting with Indiana, he scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

How to make Penn State vs. Indiana picks

