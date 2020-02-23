Penn State vs. Indiana score: Hoosiers boost NCAA Tournament resume with upset of Nittany Lions
The Hoosiers' bubble status was helped with a quality win against the top-10 Nittany Lions
Indiana moved closer to seeing itself in the NCAA Tournament bracket on Selection Sunday with a 68-60 win against No. 9 Penn State on Sunday at Assembly Hall.
The Hoosiers were listed as a No. 9 seed in the most recent Bracketology projection from CBS Sports expert from Jerry Palm, who notes that they may move up a seed line thanks to the win. Moving closer to the field of 68 and away from the bubble comes as a result of the victory, which counts as one of Indiana's best of the season.
The quality win almost got away from Indiana in the second half, watching what was a 19-point lead evaporate within a furious Penn State run. The Nittany Lions climbed back and led by as many as six points with about 12 minutes to go in the game, only to lose that lead back to the Hoosiers who offered one final response in the exchange of runs.
The key to closing strong was Indiana's defense, which did a good job of forcing turnovers and getting stops in the second half. Penn State started settling a little offensively as well, relying on Lamar Stevens (29 points on 11-of-27 shooting) to carry most of the weight on possessions with very little ball movement. Indiana was a little more balanced, with Trayce Jackson-Davis leading the team in scoring (13 points), rebounding (10 boards) and delivering a few huge buckets in the second half.
Penn State's NCAA Tournament projection may not change much with the loss, according to Palm. The Nittany Lions were a No. 4 seed in the most recent Bracketology update, and while two-straight losses will certainly hurt them in the AP Top 25 rankings on Monday, there hasn't been too much of an adjustment to how their profile stacks up against the rest of the projected field.
