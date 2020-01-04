Penn State vs. Iowa: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Iowa @ Penn State

Current Records: Iowa 10-3; Penn State 11-2

What to Know

The #23 Iowa Hawkeyes and the #21 Penn State Nittany Lions are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (3-3), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Palestra. Each of these teams will be battling to keep their four-game winning streak alive.

Iowa was completely in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Kennesaw State Owls 93-51. That looming 42-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Hawkeyes yet.

Meanwhile, Penn State was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They steamrolled past the Cornell Big Red 90-59. Penn State's F Mike Watkins was one of the most active players for the team as he posted a double-double on 19 points and ten boards.

Penn State is now 11-2 while Iowa sits at 10-3. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Iowa comes into the matchup boasting the 23rd most points per game in college basketball at 80.8. The Nittany Lions are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 80.4 points per game on average, good for 26th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Penn State and Iowa both have three wins in their last six games.