Who's Playing

Iowa @ Penn State

Current Records: Iowa 8-5; Penn State 10-3

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 5:30 p.m. ET Jan. 1 at Bryce Jordan Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Iowa winning the first 68-51 at home and the Nittany Lions taking the second 90-86.

This past Thursday, Penn State wrapped up 2022 with a 60-46 win over the Delaware State Hornets. Penn State's guard Seth Lundy did his thing and posted a double-double on 15 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, Iowa's 2022 ended with a 66-50 loss against the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past Thursday. Iowa's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Kris Murray, who had 17 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks, and forward Filip Rebraca, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nittany Lions are expected to win a tight contest Sunday. Now might not be the best time to take Penn State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Penn State is now 10-3 while Iowa sits at 8-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Penn State is stumbling into the contest with the ninth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Penn State, the Hawkeyes rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Iowa have won six out of their last 11 games against Penn State.