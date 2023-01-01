Who's Playing
Iowa @ Penn State
Current Records: Iowa 8-5; Penn State 10-3
What to Know
The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 5:30 p.m. ET Jan. 1 at Bryce Jordan Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Iowa winning the first 68-51 at home and the Nittany Lions taking the second 90-86.
This past Thursday, Penn State wrapped up 2022 with a 60-46 win over the Delaware State Hornets. Penn State's guard Seth Lundy did his thing and posted a double-double on 15 points and ten boards.
Meanwhile, Iowa's 2022 ended with a 66-50 loss against the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past Thursday. Iowa's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Kris Murray, who had 17 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks, and forward Filip Rebraca, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nittany Lions are expected to win a tight contest Sunday. Now might not be the best time to take Penn State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Penn State is now 10-3 while Iowa sits at 8-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Penn State is stumbling into the contest with the ninth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Penn State, the Hawkeyes rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.2 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Nittany Lions are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Iowa have won six out of their last 11 games against Penn State.
- Jan 31, 2022 - Penn State 90 vs. Iowa 86
- Jan 22, 2022 - Iowa 68 vs. Penn State 51
- Feb 21, 2021 - Iowa 74 vs. Penn State 68
- Feb 29, 2020 - Iowa 77 vs. Penn State 68
- Jan 04, 2020 - Penn State 89 vs. Iowa 86
- Jan 16, 2019 - Iowa 89 vs. Penn State 82
- Feb 03, 2018 - Penn State 82 vs. Iowa 58
- Dec 02, 2017 - Penn State 77 vs. Iowa 73
- Mar 05, 2017 - Iowa 90 vs. Penn State 79
- Feb 17, 2016 - Penn State 79 vs. Iowa 75
- Feb 03, 2016 - Iowa 73 vs. Penn State 49