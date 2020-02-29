Penn State vs. Iowa odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 29 predictions from proven model

The No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 16 Penn State Nittany Lions are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at noon ET Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa is 19-9 overall and 13-1 at home, while the Nittany Lions are 21-7 overall and 5-4 on the road. The Hawkeyes are favored by four points in the latest Iowa vs. Penn State odds, while the over-under is set at 151.5. Before entering any Penn State vs. Iowa picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Iowa vs. Penn State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Penn State vs. Iowa:

Iowa vs. Penn State spread: Iowa -4

Iowa vs. Penn State over-under: 152 points

Iowa vs. Penn State money line: Iowa -184, Penn State 151

What you need to know about Iowa

Iowa came up short against the Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday, falling 78-70. Iowa's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Connor McCaffery, who had 11 points and seven assists, and forward Ryan Kriener, who had 18 points along with seven boards.

Luka Garza is the top performer for the Hawkeyes on the season. The 6-foot-11 center averages 23.6 points and 9.6 rebounds. He was particularly dominant against Penn State on Jan. 4, scoring 34 rebounds and pulling down 12 rebounds. PSU, however, won that game 89-86.

What you need to know about Penn State

Penn State escaped with a win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights by the margin of a single free throw, 65-64, in its last outing. Penn State's guard Izaiah Brockington filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points in addition to five rebounds.

Forward Lamar Stevens paces the Nittany Lions with 17.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Both teams have been great against the spread this year with Penn State entering this matchup with a a 16-11-1 ATS mark, while Iowa is 17-11 ATS.

How to make Penn State vs. Iowa picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Iowa vs. Penn State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Penn State vs. Iowa? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.