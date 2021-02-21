A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the No. 11 Iowa Hawkeyes at 5:01 p.m. ET on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes are 16-6 overall and 11-2 at home, while Penn State is 7-11 overall and 1-7 on the road. Iowa has dominated this series on its home court over the years, winning 13 of its last 14 home games against the Nittany Lions.

The Hawkeyes are favored by 10.5-points in the latest Iowa vs. Penn State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 157. Before entering any Penn State vs. Iowa picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Iowa vs. Penn State. Here are several college basketball odds for Iowa vs. Penn State:

Iowa vs. Penn State spread: Iowa -10.5

Iowa vs. Penn State over-under: 157 points

Iowa vs Penn State money line: Iowa -550; Penn State +400

What you need to know about Iowa

Iowa strolled past the Wisconsin Badgers with points to spare this past Thursday, taking the matchup 77-62. It was another big night for Iowa's center Luka Garza, who had 30 points along with eight rebounds. Garza leads the nation in scoring, averaging 24.7 points per game. The senior center is knocking down 56.3 percent of his field goal attempts this season.

The Hawkeyes have been dominant on their home court, winning 17 of their last 20 home games. Iowa has also been sensational against the spread, covering the number in nine of its last 10 games played on a Sunday.

What you need to know about Penn State

Meanwhile, Penn State came up short against the Ohio State Buckeyes this past Thursday, falling 92-82. Penn State got double-digit scores from four players: Myreon Jones (18), Izaiah Brockington (12), Seth Lundy (12), and Jamari Wheeler (11). The Nittany Lions are led by Jones, who's averaging 15.1 points per game. The junior guard has scored 15 or more points in each of his last three games.

Penn State limps into Sunday's contest having lost each of its last seven road games. The Nittany Lions are 2-7 against the spread in their last nine games played in February.

How to make Penn State vs. Iowa picks

The model has simulated Iowa vs. Penn State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations.

So who wins Penn State vs. Iowa? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time?