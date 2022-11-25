Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Penn State

Current Records: Lafayette 1-5; Penn State 5-1

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions will look to defend their home court on Friday against the Lafayette Leopards at 7 p.m. ET. The Nittany Lions are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Penn State had enough points to win and then some against the Colorado State Rams on Sunday, taking their game 68-56. Penn State relied on the efforts of guard Jalen Pickett, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds, and guard Seth Lundy, who had 17 points in addition to eight boards.

As for Lafayette, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 74-68 to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

Penn State is now 5-1 while Lafayette sits at a mirror-image 1-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Nittany Lions are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only ten on average. The Leopards have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 35th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.