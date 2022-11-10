Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ Penn State

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 0-1; Penn State 1-0

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions will be strutting in after a victory while Loyola-Maryland will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Everything went Penn State's way against the Winthrop Eagles on Monday as they made off with a 93-68 win. Penn State got double-digit scores from four players: Jalen Pickett (23), Andrew Funk (22), Myles Dread (12), and Seth Lundy (10).

Meanwhile, Loyola-Maryland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 72-66 to the DePaul Blue Demons. Loyola-Maryland's loss came about despite a quality game from Kenneth Jones, who had 20 points.

Penn State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 16.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game on Monday, where they covered a 12.5-point spread.

Loyola-Maryland's loss took them down to 0-1 while Penn State's victory pulled them up to 1-0. In Penn State's victory, Jalen Pickett had 23 points and five assists along with five boards and Andrew Funk shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 22 points. We'll see if the Greyhounds have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.12

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.