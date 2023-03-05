Who's Playing
Maryland @ Penn State
Current Records: Maryland 20-10; Penn State 18-12
What to Know
The Penn State Nittany Lions and the #21 Maryland Terrapins are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at noon ET March 5 at Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions will be strutting in after a victory while Maryland will be stumbling in from a loss.
Penn State skirted by the Northwestern Wildcats 68-65 this past Wednesday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Camren Wynter as the clock expired. Wynter was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 24 points.
Meanwhile, the Terrapins ended up a good deal behind the Ohio State Buckeyes when they played this past Wednesday, losing 73-62. Guard Jahmir Young had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes but putting up just nine points on 4-for-13 shooting.
The Nittany Lions are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Maryland have struggled against the spread on the road.
Penn State is now 18-12 while Maryland sits at 20-10. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Penn State is stumbling into the game with the 361st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 8.9 on average. To make matters even worse for the Nittany Lions, the Terrapins enter the contest with only 10.6 turnovers per game on average, good for 26th best in college basketball. Maybe that strength will give Maryland the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $42.67
Odds
The Nittany Lions are a 4-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Nittany Lions, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Penn State have won six out of their last 11 games against Maryland.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Maryland 74 vs. Penn State 68
- Feb 21, 2022 - Maryland 67 vs. Penn State 61
- Mar 07, 2021 - Penn State 66 vs. Maryland 61
- Feb 05, 2021 - Penn State 55 vs. Maryland 50
- Dec 10, 2019 - Penn State 76 vs. Maryland 69
- Feb 27, 2019 - Penn State 78 vs. Maryland 61
- Dec 01, 2018 - Maryland 66 vs. Penn State 59
- Feb 07, 2018 - Penn State 74 vs. Maryland 70
- Jan 02, 2018 - Maryland 75 vs. Penn State 69
- Feb 07, 2017 - Penn State 70 vs. Maryland 64
- Dec 30, 2015 - Maryland 70 vs. Penn State 64