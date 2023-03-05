Who's Playing

Maryland @ Penn State

Current Records: Maryland 20-10; Penn State 18-12

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions and the #21 Maryland Terrapins are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at noon ET March 5 at Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions will be strutting in after a victory while Maryland will be stumbling in from a loss.

Penn State skirted by the Northwestern Wildcats 68-65 this past Wednesday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Camren Wynter as the clock expired. Wynter was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 24 points.

Meanwhile, the Terrapins ended up a good deal behind the Ohio State Buckeyes when they played this past Wednesday, losing 73-62. Guard Jahmir Young had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes but putting up just nine points on 4-for-13 shooting.

The Nittany Lions are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Maryland have struggled against the spread on the road.

Penn State is now 18-12 while Maryland sits at 20-10. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Penn State is stumbling into the game with the 361st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 8.9 on average. To make matters even worse for the Nittany Lions, the Terrapins enter the contest with only 10.6 turnovers per game on average, good for 26th best in college basketball. Maybe that strength will give Maryland the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.67

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a 4-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nittany Lions, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Penn State have won six out of their last 11 games against Maryland.