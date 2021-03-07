The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Maryland Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Xfinity Center. Maryland is 15-11 overall and 11-5 at home, while the Nittany Lions are 9-13 overall and 2-8 on the road. Maryland enters Sunday's matchup having won five of its last six games. The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, are 2-5 in their last seven.

The Terrapins are favored by 5.5-points in the latest Maryland vs. Penn State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 136. Before entering any Penn State vs. Maryland picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Maryland vs. Penn State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Maryland vs. Penn State:

Maryland vs. Penn State spread: Maryland -5.5

Maryland vs. Penn State over-under: 136 points

Maryland vs. Penn State money line: Maryland -250, Penn State +205



What you need to know about Maryland

Maryland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Wednesday as the Terrapins fell 60-55 to the Northwestern Wildcats. Guard Eric Ayala had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 37 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-12 shooting. Ayala enters Sunday's matchup averaging 14.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Ayala stuffed the stat sheet in Maryland's 55-50 loss against Penn State on Feb. 5, recording 23 points, three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal.

Maryland has won five of its last six games at home. The Terrapins are also 6-0 in their last six games played on a Sunday. However, Maryland is just 3-10 against the spread in its last 13 games played in March.

What you need to know about Penn State

Meanwhile, Penn State strolled past the Minnesota Golden Gophers with points to spare this past Wednesday, taking the contest 84-65. Penn State got double-digit scores from five players: Myreon Jones (17), Izaiah Brockington (14), Trent Buttrick (13), John Harrar (12), and Jamari Wheeler (10). Jones paces the Nittany Lions in scoring, averaging 15.5 points per game. The junior guard is averaging 19 points per game over his last three contests.

Penn State has won just one of its last nine games on the road. However, the Nittany Lions have won four of their last five meetings against Maryland.

How to make Penn State vs. Maryland picks

The model has simulated Maryland vs. Penn State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Latest Odds: Maryland Terrapins -5.5 Bet Now

So who wins Maryland vs. Penn State? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Penn State vs. Maryland spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.