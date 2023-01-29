Who's Playing

Michigan @ Penn State

Current Records: Michigan 11-9; Penn State 13-7

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 2-8 against the Michigan Wolverines since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Nittany Lions and Michigan will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Penn State has to be hurting after a devastating 65-45 defeat at the hands of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Tuesday. Guard Jalen Pickett (15 points) was the top scorer for Penn State.

Meanwhile, Michigan was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 75-70 to the Purdue Boilermakers. A silver lining for the Wolverines was the play of center Hunter Dickinson, who had 21 points along with seven boards.

The losses put the Nittany Lions at 13-7 and Michigan at 11-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Penn State is stumbling into the matchup with the 356th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Penn State, Michigan enters the game with only 9.9 turnovers per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan have won eight out of their last ten games against Penn State.