Who's Playing

No. 20 Michigan State @ Penn State

Current Records: Michigan State 5-4; Penn State 6-2

What to Know

The #20 Michigan State Spartans and the Penn State Nittany Lions are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Bryce Jordan Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with MSU winning the first 80-64 at home and Penn State taking the second 62-58.

The Spartans came up short against the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday, falling 70-63. One thing holding MSU back was the mediocre play of guard Pierre Brooks, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes but put up just nine points.

Meanwhile, Penn State came up short against the Clemson Tigers last week, falling 101-94. Despite the defeat, Penn State had strong showings from guard Seth Lundy, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 12 boards, and guard Camren Wynter, who had 26 points.

The losses put MSU at 5-4 and the Nittany Lions at 6-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Spartans are fourth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.4 on average. Penn State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 350th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan State have won eight out of their last 11 games against Penn State.