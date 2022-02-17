Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Penn State
Current Records: Minnesota 12-11; Penn State 10-12
What to Know
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a defeat.
On Tuesday, the Nittany Lions narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Michigan State Spartans 62-58. Penn State can attribute much of their success to forward John Harrar, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 16 boards.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Minnesota on Tuesday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 70-45 punch to the gut against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Guard Payton Willis had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only five points on 2-for-11 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 34 minutes on the court.
Penn State is now 10-12 while the Golden Gophers sit at 12-11. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Nittany Lions are stumbling into the game with the 358th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 8.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Penn State, Minnesota enters the matchup with only 9.6 turnovers per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Minnesota have won six out of their last ten games against Penn State.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Minnesota 76 vs. Penn State 70
- Mar 03, 2021 - Penn State 84 vs. Minnesota 65
- Feb 08, 2020 - Penn State 83 vs. Minnesota 77
- Jan 15, 2020 - Minnesota 75 vs. Penn State 69
- Mar 14, 2019 - Minnesota 77 vs. Penn State 72
- Jan 19, 2019 - Minnesota 65 vs. Penn State 64
- Jan 15, 2018 - Minnesota 95 vs. Penn State 84
- Feb 25, 2017 - Minnesota 81 vs. Penn State 71
- Jan 14, 2017 - Penn State 52 vs. Minnesota 50
- Jan 05, 2016 - Penn State 86 vs. Minnesota 77