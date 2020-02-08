Penn State vs. Minnesota live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Penn State

Current Records: Minnesota 12-10; Penn State 17-5

What to Know

The #22 Penn State Nittany Lions haven't won a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers since Jan. 14 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Nittany Lions and Minnesota will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4 p.m. ET at Bryce Jordan Center. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Penn State has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Penn State beat the Michigan State Spartans 75-70 on Tuesday. Penn State guard Myreon Jones looked sharp as he shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points and five dimes.

Meanwhile, the Golden Gophers strolled past the Wisconsin Badgers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 70-52. Guard Payton Willis and center Daniel Oturu were among the main playmakers for Minnesota as the former shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 21 points and five rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds along with four blocks.

Penn State is now 17-5 while Minnesota sits at 12-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Penn State ranks ninth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.4 on average. Minnesota is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the 13th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.9. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.00

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Minnesota have won five out of their last seven games against Penn State.